LMPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said one man has died after being hit while riding a bicycle in south Louisville Sunday evening.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane, near Outer Loop, on reports of a bicyclist hit.

Investigators determined the bicyclist was attempting to cross National Turnpike when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle remained on scene.

The man who was hit was pronounced dead on scene. No other details were provided at this time.

The southbound lanes of National Turnpike are currently closed with traffic being diverted to side streets. Northbound lanes remain open at this time.

LMPD Traffic Unit said investigation is ongoing.

