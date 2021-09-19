Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in south Louisville

Officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane,...
Officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane, near Outer Loop, on reports of a bicyclist hit.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said one man has died after being hit while riding a bicycle in south Louisville Sunday evening.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane, near Outer Loop, on reports of a bicyclist hit.

Investigators determined the bicyclist was attempting to cross National Turnpike when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle remained on scene.

The man who was hit was pronounced dead on scene. No other details were provided at this time.

The southbound lanes of National Turnpike are currently closed with traffic being diverted to side streets. Northbound lanes remain open at this time.

LMPD Traffic Unit said investigation is ongoing.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.
Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’
Louisville Metro Police are investigating an officer-involved collision on the intersection of...
Collision involving LMPD cruiser near Cardinal Stadium under investigation
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Indiana Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old boy
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
A stolen vehicle used by Kevin L. Thompson Jr., wanted for murder and robbery in Louisville,...
Louisville murder, robbery suspect arrested after fleeing Kentucky

Latest News

Festival-goers at the Gaslight Festival in Jeffersontown.
Gaslight Festival brings big crowds to Jeffersontown
The first shooting happened in the Smoketown neighborhood around 11:15 p.m. on the 400 block of...
2 men injured in separate overnight shootings, LMPD investigating
2021 is expected to be a record-breaking year.
Gaslight Festival brings big crowds to Jeffersontown
Louisville Metro Police are investigating an officer-involved collision on the intersection of...
Collision involving LMPD cruiser near Cardinal Stadium under investigation