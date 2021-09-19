Madison man killed in off-road vehicle accident

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that killed one man Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on the 9000 block of South County Road 7 West in Ripley County, according to a release.

Initial reports state 36-year-old Tyler Asche of Madison was driving an off-road vehicle downhill on a gravel roadway when he lost control of the vehicle.

Asche was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. Officials said he was pinned underneath as the vehicle came to rest on its side.

Officials said Asche was sent to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

One passenger also riding in the off-road vehicle was said to have only suffered minor injuries.

Investigation is ongoing by Indiana DNR. The exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

