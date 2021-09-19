Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Madison man killed in off-road vehicle accident

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on the 9000 block of South County Road 7 West in Ripley...
The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on the 9000 block of South County Road 7 West in Ripley County.(Indiana DNR)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that killed one man Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on the 9000 block of South County Road 7 West in Ripley County, according to a release.

Initial reports state 36-year-old Tyler Asche of Madison was driving an off-road vehicle downhill on a gravel roadway when he lost control of the vehicle.

Asche was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. Officials said he was pinned underneath as the vehicle came to rest on its side.

Officials said Asche was sent to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

One passenger also riding in the off-road vehicle was said to have only suffered minor injuries.

Investigation is ongoing by Indiana DNR. The exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.
Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Indiana Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old boy
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Louisville Metro Police are investigating an officer-involved collision on the intersection of...
Collision involving LMPD cruiser near Cardinal Stadium under investigation
It’s behavior not linked to a charge, but one that its alleged victim is calling cruel, unusual...
Woman says she was ‘humiliated, disgusted’ during strip search at LMDC

Latest News

Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man has died after a single vehicle rollover...
Indiana man dies in rollover accident in Jennings County
Dr. Hipskind was a Bloomington native, joining IU Athletics medical staff in 2003 as the...
IU Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andy Hipskind dies after battle with cancer
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday
Power issue causes multiple attractions at Holiday World to close Saturday
Owensboro girl featured in National Down Syndrome Society video presentation on Times Square
Owensboro girl featured in National Down Syndrome Society video presentation on Times Square