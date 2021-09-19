More than 30 people displaced after large apartment complex fire in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Fire crews worked to extinguish a large apartment complex fire near Clarksville Senior High School on Sunday morning.

According to Clarksville Fire Department, the structure fire was called in around 7 a.m. to the 200 block of Ettels Lane, just off of Eastern Boulevard.

Chief Brandon Skaggs with Clarksville Fire said it was called in as a multi-alarm fire with multiple agencies being requested to assist.

The fire was extinguished fully around 9:15 a.m.

Skaggs confirmed there was one resident of the Garden Court Apartments that had jumped out of a second story window to escape. That person has been sent to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

In addition, there were two animals that were found dead in the fire, one dog and one cat.

There were more than 30 people that have been displaced due to the fire according to Skaggs, who said six to seven apartments within the complex have been considered a “total loss.”

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.