Alderman marketing t-shirts to commemorate big interception

UofL linebacker Jaylin Alderman marketing "Mr. Pick Six" merchandise
UofL linebacker Jaylin Alderman marketing "Mr. Pick Six" merchandise(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jaylin Alderman made a play that UofL fans will be talking about for decades, and now thanks to new Name, Image and Likeness rules in college athletics, he hopes to profit from the play.

Alderman tweeted a picture of t-shirt with “Mr. Pick Six” and a link to ever more merchandise, breakingt.com/products/jaylinalderman-mr-pick-six.

UofL head coach Scott Satterfield was not aware of the shirt until his weekly news conference on Monday.

“No, I didn’t know that, I will now though, that’s pretty big. I want to put that up for a keepsake,” Satterfield said. “He’ll remember that for the rest of his life, no matter how old he gets. What a tremendous play and what a story, that’s your first play, you know you get in and get a pick six to win the game against Central Florida, that’s big time for him and I’m sure as the years go by it’ll get longer and longer and it’ll be a 100 yard interception return here, probably pretty soon.”

Alderman entered the game as an injury replacement for linebacker Monty Montgomery with :25 seconds left, the game tied at 35 and UCF with the ball at the UofL 41 yard line.

He intercepted a tipped ball and returned it 66 yards for the game-winning score in a 42-35 Cards victory.

“He’s been a guy who’s really, all camp, kind of turned coaches heads because he’s smart,” Satterfield said. “He was good tackler coming out of high school, kind of caught our attention with that. Then when he got here, he’s a mature freshman. Monty went out, he got dinged on a play right before that, and so Coach D Nic (UofL linebackers coach Derek Nicholson) put in Alderman and he was in the right place at the right time.”

UofL (2-1) visits Florida State (0-3) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Coach Satterfield recaps the win over UCF and previews the trip to Tallahassee on Inside the Cards on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. on WAVE 3 News.

