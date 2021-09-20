Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Booster shot vote doesn’t deter public gatherings

As the U.S. waits for the CDC's decision on COVID-19 boosters, there's still a push to get the...
As the U.S. waits for the CDC's decision on COVID-19 boosters, there's still a push to get the unvaccinated their first shots.
By James Dobson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Food and Drug Administration’s vote to not recommend Pfizer booster shots Friday is a move of restraint, hoping to receive more data before a big change.

Health officials in Kentucky and Indiana have been administering the third shot to eligible people for about a month. Dr. Anthony Fauci said on State of the Union Sunday that waiting for more data is the correct decision.

“We fully anticipate that within a period of a couple to three weeks, that there will be enough information on the data that will be presented to the FDA by J&J and by Moderna that we’ll be able to proceed and get those data analyzed to be able to move with the booster, in those categories,” Fauci said. “We don’t believe it’s going to be a considerable period of time.”

How did people enjoying Sunday night football at sports bars think of a possible third shot? David Naber, watching a Cincinnati Bengals game with his family, said he only came to the bar because of their vaccines.

“Double vaxxed, my kids are double vaxxed,” Naber said. “We think that’s important in order for us to come out and do this kind of stuff. You feel a lot better about it when you’re double vaxxed, that’s for sure.”

At Rootie’s sports bar, Robert Graziul watched Lamar Jackson play against the Chiefs. He said that work mandated the vaccine, and he’d take a third shot if needed.

“I work at a factory,” Graziul said. “Plus going to sports bars, watching sports, I thought for public health and family… safe way to keep everybody safe.”

The FDA vote was only a recommendation to the Centers for Disease Control. Their formal decision is expected later this week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man has died after a single vehicle rollover...
Indiana man dies in rollover accident in Jennings County
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Dr. Hipskind was a Bloomington native, joining IU Athletics medical staff in 2003 as the...
IU Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andy Hipskind dies after battle with cancer
Fire crews worked to extinguish a large apartment complex fire near Clarksville Senior High...
More than 30 people displaced after large apartment complex fire in Clarksville

Latest News

The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who...
Texas bar owner defends 'no mask' policy after asking couple to leave
COVID vaccines
Health officials concern on unvaccinated rather than booster shots
Vaccine advisers to the FDA have voted to recommend emergency use authorization of booster...
Health officials concern on unvaccinated rather than booster shots
Vaccine advisers to the FDA have voted to recommend booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for...
Health officials concerned with getting unvaccinated their shots, not boosters