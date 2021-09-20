Booster shot vote doesn’t deter public gatherings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Food and Drug Administration’s vote to not recommend Pfizer booster shots Friday is a move of restraint, hoping to receive more data before a big change.

Health officials in Kentucky and Indiana have been administering the third shot to eligible people for about a month. Dr. Anthony Fauci said on State of the Union Sunday that waiting for more data is the correct decision.

“We fully anticipate that within a period of a couple to three weeks, that there will be enough information on the data that will be presented to the FDA by J&J and by Moderna that we’ll be able to proceed and get those data analyzed to be able to move with the booster, in those categories,” Fauci said. “We don’t believe it’s going to be a considerable period of time.”

How did people enjoying Sunday night football at sports bars think of a possible third shot? David Naber, watching a Cincinnati Bengals game with his family, said he only came to the bar because of their vaccines.

“Double vaxxed, my kids are double vaxxed,” Naber said. “We think that’s important in order for us to come out and do this kind of stuff. You feel a lot better about it when you’re double vaxxed, that’s for sure.”

At Rootie’s sports bar, Robert Graziul watched Lamar Jackson play against the Chiefs. He said that work mandated the vaccine, and he’d take a third shot if needed.

“I work at a factory,” Graziul said. “Plus going to sports bars, watching sports, I thought for public health and family… safe way to keep everybody safe.”

The FDA vote was only a recommendation to the Centers for Disease Control. Their formal decision is expected later this week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.