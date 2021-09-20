Family of Paige Johnson still awaiting closure, justice as somber anniversary nears

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Nearly 18 months ago, the remains of Paige Johnson were found. Despite the discovery, her family still does not have closure or justice.

Her remains were found in Williamsburg Township in Clermont County, near East Fork State Park, on March 25, 2020.

The remains have yet to be released to the family because the man accused of putting them there, Jacob Bumpass, is still on trial.

Johnson went missing on Sept. 23, 2010, at the age of 17.

As the anniversary of her disappearance nears, Sept. 23rd brings back a flood of emotions for cousin, Alicen Franks.

“We have this excitement of finding her, you know before we hit the 10-year mark, and it’s now just stalled out for a year and a half,” said Franks. “So, we’re, we’re pretty triggered by the date. It’s an upsetting day to kind of relive everything and a little in shock that we still have to get together to keep her name out there and get justice for Paige.”

Bumpass is indicted on abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence charges, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson’s funeral remains on hold since the family still does not have her remains.

They won’t get their loved one’s remains until Bumpass’ trial is finished.

Johnson’s family hopes her remains could help with the case.

“We’re holding out for the case,” said Franks. “We said anything that helps bring justice. So, we’ve been trying to be patient and let that be part of this ongoing case.”

On Thursday, the 11th anniversary of Johnson’s disappearance, family and friends will gather in DeVou Park, as they have for years at a memorial tree that was planted years ago.

