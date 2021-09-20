FORECAST: Rounds of rain may cause localized flooding

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Multiple rounds of rain through Wednesday; flooding remains a concern

COOLER TEMPERATURES: Cold front pushes highs into the 60s midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tropical moisture streams north today, keeping numerous showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Rain could be heavy at times, which may lead to localized flooding. Highs try to rise into the 70s this afternoon.

Scattered showers continue this evening before decreasing overnight. Lows fall into the 60s in most locations.

Scattered showers remain possible on Tuesday; thunderstorms increase as a cold front pushes in during the evening. Rain will be heavy at times and could lead to localized flooding issues. Highs top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thunderstorms Tuesday evening give way to steady rain overnight. Lows fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A cut-off low keeps rain around for most of Wednesday before tapering off Wednesday evening. Temperatures struggle to get into the mid-60s on Wednesday. Much more sunshine and drier conditions are expected to end the week.

