FORECAST: We’re not done with the rain yet!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers become less widespread and intense this evening, overnight

Storms ramp up again Tuesday evening and overnight

Cooler air filters in on Wednesday as showers try to depart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will decrease this evening, especially after sunset when we’ll see at least some dry time in many areas. Lows tonight will be around 70 degrees thanks to the high humidity.

A few showers and downpours will develop in the morning, but a lot of areas will wait to see rain until the afternoon and especially the evening hours on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 80s as this happens.

Thunderstorms become likely Tuesday evening, giving way to some steadier rains for the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.

Lows will be in the lower 60s as rain continues early Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s rain chance is centered around the morning, but if this system slows down then rain chances would continue through the day. Highs will be in the 60s, but could be lower should the rain continue for longer. Wednesday is the first day of fall!

We’ll keep the fall-like weather going as we dry out fully later in the week. Expect highs in the 60s again on Thursday with lows getting into the 40s for most by Friday morning!

Warmth will slowly return this weekend and early next week with highs in the 70s.

