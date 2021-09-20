Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero found guilty of terror-related charges

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story...
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" for saving people from genocide, appears at the Kicukiro Primary Court in the capital Kigali, Rwanda.(AP Photo/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A court in Rwanda says the man who inspired “Hotel Rwanda,” Paul Rusesabagina, is guilty of terror-related offenses.

Rusesabagina boycotted Monday’s announcement after declaring he didn’t expect justice in a trial he called a “sham.”

He has so far been found guilty of the formation of an illegal armed group and membership in a terrorist group. The verdict is still being read out on charges of murder, abduction, and armed robbery as an act of terrorism.

The ruling comes more than a year after Rusesabagina disappeared during a visit to Dubai and appeared days later in Rwanda in handcuffs, accused of supporting the armed wing of his opposition political platform, Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change. The group had claimed some responsibility for attacks in 2018 and 2019 in the south of the country in which nine Rwandans died.

Rusesabagina has maintained his innocence, and his family alleges he was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda against his will.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man has died after a single vehicle rollover...
Indiana man dies in rollover accident in Jennings County
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane,...
LMPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in south Louisville
Dr. Hipskind was a Bloomington native, joining IU Athletics medical staff in 2003 as the...
IU Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andy Hipskind dies after battle with cancer

Latest News

In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the...
Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson killed in shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11