LFD firefighters fall through floor while battling Taylor Berry house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville Fire Department firefighters fell through the floor of a Taylor Berry home while fighting a fire on Monday afternoon, with one having to be pulled out by an LFD rescue team.

It happened at a house on the corner of Lillian Avenue and Colorado Avenue, according to LFD Major Bobby Cooper. The fire was first called in around 4:15 p.m.

The firefighters fell through the first floor of the house and into the basement, Cooper said, with one falling on top of the other. One was pulled out by crews already at the house and the second was rescued from the basement after an LFD rescue team was called to help. Cooper said he was pulled out relatively quickly.

Both firefighters were evaluated but did not have any visible, major injuries.

“They went back to work right away to help extinguish the rest of the fire,” Cooper said.

The fire likely started in the center of house in some type of living area, Cooper said, adding that there were many belongings that were damaged or destroyed by the fire and smoke.

Louisville Metro Arson investigators are working to find out how the fire started.

