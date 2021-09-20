Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A puppy found weak and malnourished in a cardboard box was discovered by Kentucky Humane Society near their recycle bin Friday.

KHS shared the story on their Facebook page Monday afternoon. KHS staff member Warren found a cardboard box that had “Found Help Me” written on it.

The staff member said the box had been taped shut and had air holes punched into it. When she opened the box, she found the puppy inside of the box.

KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was bloody from sores that covered his body. Warren said the puppy could not stand on his own since he was so weak.

The puppy was taken to the veterinary team at KHS, who began treating his injuries and helping to manage the pain. The puppy only weighed 15 pounds and was found with adult teeth, which the veterinary team said may mean his growth had been stunted.

(Story continues below post. WARNING: Pictures included may be considered graphic. Viewer discretion advised.)

PUPPY IN CARDBOARD BOX DUMPED AT KHS: On the morning of Friday, Sept. 17, Kentucky Humane Society staff member Warren... Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Monday, September 20, 2021

Staff said the puppy, who is six to eight months old, had been suffering from demodectic mange for so long that it was unsure if he would make it over the weekend.

KHS security cameras were checked to see when the box was dropped off and found a man fleeing the area around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The humane society said the puppy, who has not yet been named, has a long road of recovery ahead and is asking for donations to help him and the other animals within the shelter.

For more information and how you can donate, visit the Kentucky Humane Society website.

