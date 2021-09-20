Support Local Businesses
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside. They drove the car to Copiah County and looked inside the trunk after arriving at a family member’s home.(Source: Gray News)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News staff
Sep. 20, 2021
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside of a vehicle in Copiah County.

Swilley said a man drove the vehicle from Byram to Copiah County, about 30 miles, but realized that there was a body inside the vehicle’s trunk, WLBT reported.

Coroner Ellis Stuart said two men found the car in Byram with a “free car” sign on it and the key inside. They drove the car to Copiah County and looked inside the trunk after arriving at a family member’s home.

The body has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Mccrills. Stuart said the body had been in there for several days and was found without clothes.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

