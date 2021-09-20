Support Local Businesses
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk

(WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside of a vehicle in Copiah County.

Sheriff Swilley says a man drove the vehicle from Byram to Copiah County but realized that there was a body inside the vehicle’s trunk.

Coroner Ellis Stuart says two men found the car in Byram with a “free car” sign on it, with the key inside. They drove the car to Copiah County and looked inside after arriving at a family member’s home.

The body has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Mccrills. Stuart said his body had been in there for several days and was found without clothes.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

