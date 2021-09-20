Support Local Businesses
River City FOP rejects proposed contract for LMPD sergeants, officers

Members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police (RCFOP) rejected a new contract for Louisville Metro Police Department officers and sergeants.(Jeff Knight | WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new union contract for Louisville Metro Police Department officers and sergeants was rejected by members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police (RCFOP).

Despite the proposed contract that would have given officers and sergeants 9% pay raises, RCFOP union members did not believe it would increase the city’s ability to bring in better talent to the department or keep officers from leaving the force.

“The officers and sergeants clearly feel that this proposal would not do enough to stop our constant loss of officers and would not adequately increase Metro’s ability to recruit the best talent available to the LMPD,” a statement from RCFOP said. “The members listened to their chief say that the LMPD should be the highest paid police department in the state. This proposed agreement does not accomplish that goal. They listened to the Metro Council President say that there was more money available to realize these goals.”

A separate contract for LMPD captains and lieutenants was approved by the union and is now awaiting a vote by the Louisville Metro Council.

