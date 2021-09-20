Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s third Safe Haven Baby Box will soon be available in the Fern Creek neighborhood.

Fern Creek Fire Department will become the location for the nation’s 80th Safe Haven Baby Box, allowing mothers to safely surrender a baby anonymously and without consequences.

Once a baby is left inside the box, it will lock and set off an alarm for firefighters at the station to respond.

Governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 155 into law in March 2021, expanding the Safe Haven Law into Kentucky.

Since then, two other Baby Box locations have been installed at Okolona Fire Station #1 on Preston Highway and Zoneton Fire Protection District on North Preston Highway.

Fern Creek Christian Church helped raise donations in order to support up to 4 Baby Boxes in Jefferson County.

“The Fern Creek Fire Department is very thankful that our community has stepped up and decided to partner with us in support of such a great resource,” Fern Creek Fire Chief Nathan Mulvey said in a release. “Thank you to all of those who helped to make this possible and supported this effort whether it was through your donations or your thoughts and prayers.”

The new Baby Box will be open to the public after a community unveiling at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

