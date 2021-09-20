Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed in Fern Creek

Kentucky’s third Safe Haven Baby Box will soon be available in the Fern Creek neighborhood.
Kentucky’s third Safe Haven Baby Box will soon be available in the Fern Creek neighborhood.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s third Safe Haven Baby Box will soon be available in the Fern Creek neighborhood.

Fern Creek Fire Department will become the location for the nation’s 80th Safe Haven Baby Box, allowing mothers to safely surrender a baby anonymously and without consequences.

Once a baby is left inside the box, it will lock and set off an alarm for firefighters at the station to respond.

Governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 155 into law in March 2021, expanding the Safe Haven Law into Kentucky.

Since then, two other Baby Box locations have been installed at Okolona Fire Station #1 on Preston Highway and Zoneton Fire Protection District on North Preston Highway.

Fern Creek Christian Church helped raise donations in order to support up to 4 Baby Boxes in Jefferson County.

“The Fern Creek Fire Department is very thankful that our community has stepped up and decided to partner with us in support of such a great resource,” Fern Creek Fire Chief Nathan Mulvey said in a release. “Thank you to all of those who helped to make this possible and supported this effort whether it was through your donations or your thoughts and prayers.”

The new Baby Box will be open to the public after a community unveiling at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane,...
LMPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in south Louisville
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man has died after a single vehicle rollover...
Indiana man dies in rollover accident in Jennings County
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Dr. Hipskind was a Bloomington native, joining IU Athletics medical staff in 2003 as the...
IU Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andy Hipskind dies after battle with cancer

Latest News

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said the district is trying to fill teacher vacancies by...
JCPS using statewide salary incentives to bring retired teachers back
Members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police (RCFOP) rejected a new contract for...
River City FOP rejects proposed contract for LMPD sergeants, officers
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’
A fire at a house on the corner of Lillian Avenue and Colorado Avenue.
2 firefighters saved after falling through floor while battling Louisville house fire