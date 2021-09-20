Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Sherman Minton Bridge reopens after weekend of full closure

An aerial view of the Sherman Minton Bridge over the Ohio River.
An aerial view of the Sherman Minton Bridge over the Ohio River.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Sherman Minton Bridge is back open after a complete shutdown over the weekend. However, traffic patterns are still changing as construction on the bridge continues.

Business owners on the Indiana side are concerned their weekend business could take a hit during future shutdowns.

“We want [construction] to be over,” said Linda Williams, owner of Chestnuts and Pearls Antique Shop, “but you have to live in the moment, and you have to live each day. We just hope people who really want to come to downtown New Albany, because there’s a lot waiting here, find alternate routes, because it is so important that our infrastructure get repaired, be safe and be sound.”

Chestnuts and Pearls is an antique shop and art gallery on the corner of Main and Bank Streets. It is currently featuring photography from local artists as part of Louisville’s Photo Biennial that runs through November 14 at over 50 greater Louisville locations.

“It’s extremely important for artists to get recognized for the work they put in,” Williams said.

New Albany, Williams said, needs visitors from all over, especially Louisville. She hopes people will take alternate routes in the event of future closures or to avoid ongoing lane closures.

“You could easily get over here from all points south. Louisville, the West End, everybody, come over and visit,” Williams said. “We’d love to have you.”

The Sherman Minton Renewal Project is currently in phase one of four. One lane is currently closed in each direction, and an eastbound lane has moved to the upper deck and while another eastbound lane will remain on the lower deck.

The contractor is allowed three full weekend closures of the bridge per year in each direction, so future total shutdowns are still a possibility.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane,...
LMPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in south Louisville
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man has died after a single vehicle rollover...
Indiana man dies in rollover accident in Jennings County
Dr. Hipskind was a Bloomington native, joining IU Athletics medical staff in 2003 as the...
IU Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andy Hipskind dies after battle with cancer

Latest News

WAVE EVENING BACKUP
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday midday, Sept. 20, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday midday, Sept. 20, 2021
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
The work week looks to start on a rainy note.
FORECAST: Rounds of rain may cause localized flooding