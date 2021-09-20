Sherman Minton Bridge reopens after weekend of full closure

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Sherman Minton Bridge is back open after a complete shutdown over the weekend. However, traffic patterns are still changing as construction on the bridge continues.

Business owners on the Indiana side are concerned their weekend business could take a hit during future shutdowns.

“We want [construction] to be over,” said Linda Williams, owner of Chestnuts and Pearls Antique Shop, “but you have to live in the moment, and you have to live each day. We just hope people who really want to come to downtown New Albany, because there’s a lot waiting here, find alternate routes, because it is so important that our infrastructure get repaired, be safe and be sound.”

Chestnuts and Pearls is an antique shop and art gallery on the corner of Main and Bank Streets. It is currently featuring photography from local artists as part of Louisville’s Photo Biennial that runs through November 14 at over 50 greater Louisville locations.

“It’s extremely important for artists to get recognized for the work they put in,” Williams said.

New Albany, Williams said, needs visitors from all over, especially Louisville. She hopes people will take alternate routes in the event of future closures or to avoid ongoing lane closures.

“You could easily get over here from all points south. Louisville, the West End, everybody, come over and visit,” Williams said. “We’d love to have you.”

The Sherman Minton Renewal Project is currently in phase one of four. One lane is currently closed in each direction, and an eastbound lane has moved to the upper deck and while another eastbound lane will remain on the lower deck.

The contractor is allowed three full weekend closures of the bridge per year in each direction, so future total shutdowns are still a possibility.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.