2 Louisville schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two schools in Jefferson County are among seven Kentucky schools named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Greathouse/Shryock Traditional and Anchorage Public School are among 325 schools in the U.S. to receive the honor.

The other Kentucky schools to receive the award are:

Saint Henry District High School in Erlanger, Diocese of Covington

Blessed Sacrament Elementary School in Fort Mitchell – Diocese of Covington

Gamaliel Elementary School, Monroe County School District

Rosa Parks Elementary School in Lexington, Fayette County School District

Heath Elementary School in West Paducah, McCracken County School District

The National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

