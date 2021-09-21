Bullitt County Fiscal Court approves funds for new emergency medical devices after ‘life saving’ testimonial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was an emotional day for one Bullitt County man as he recalled the day local EMTs saved his life. His testimonial was used to get funding for more of the equipment that helped get his heart beating again.

”It’s one of those things you have to go through yourself before you can understand how it is,” said Frank Miller, after speaking with the fiscal court.

Miller collapsed while shopping in Bullitt County last October. For over 15 minutes he was unresponsive, with no pulse, until EMT’s were able to get there and use a chest compression system called LUCAS 3. EMT’s were able to get Miller breathing again, before rushing him to the hospital.

“There’s no feeling like it” said EMT Chris Hale. “This is what we do. This is what we’re trained for.”

Miller is eternally grateful for Hale’s efforts.

“I’m really proud of [Hale],” said Miller. “I thank him every morning when I get up because he’s the one that brought me back.”

Miller’s son, Frank Jr. is also grateful. He’s grateful for Hale, but also for the Fiscal Court voting to approve the use of federal COVID-19 stimulus funds in the county for more of the LUCAS 3 Chest Compression Devices. The younger Miller said he’s happy to see his father live another day.

“His first words were he wanted to see his grandkids,” said Miller Jr. “That was an amazing feeling.”

On top of a couple other items, the chest compression systems will go in each ambulance when approved. Currently they only have them in three ambulances.

The total cost is roughly $440,000, to which Frank Jr. said is worth every penny.

”It could be your father next, or your mother next,” said Miller Jr.

As for Frank Sr. he’s just glad to be able to walk away from it all.

