Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — A new study of Texas prison inmates provides more evidence that coronavirus can spread even in groups where most people are vaccinated.

A COVID-19 outbreak at a federal prison in July and August infected 172 male inmates in two prison housing units, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday.

About 80% of the inmates in the units had been vaccinated. More than 90% of the unvaccinated inmates wound up being infected, as did 70% of the fully vaccinated prisoners.

Severe illness, however, was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10 times higher for them compared with those who got the shots.

It echoes research into a July outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where several hundred people were infected -- about three-quarters of whom were fully vaccinated.

Such reports have prompted a renewed push by health officials for even vaccinated people to wear masks and take other precautions. They believe the delta variant, a version of coronavirus that spreads more easily, and possibly waning immunity may be playing a role.

The authors did not identify the prison, but media reports in July detailed a similar-sized outbreak at the federal prison in Texarkana.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Johnson & Johnson: Booster dose provides strong response

— China keeps virus at bay, at high cost, ahead of Olympics

— U.S. ramping up rapid COVID-19 tests for home, school

— Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

___

— See AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at a house on the corner of Lillian Avenue and Colorado Avenue.
2 firefighters saved after falling through floor while battling Louisville house fire
Officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane,...
LMPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in south Louisville
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week

Latest News

Father Raymond Hemmerle was convicted by a jury of sexual abuse in 2017 and is set to be...
Louisville priest convicted of sex abuse to be released; victim says kids aren’t safe
As a COVID vaccine nears emergency approval for children as young as age 5, could mandatory...
‘I ... worry about him coming home and infecting me’ -- JCPS parents give opinions on mandatory vaccinations for students
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito
Records show an increasing number of complaints about mobility equipment being damaged or...
Disabled Traveler Says Airline Destroyed His Wheelchair During Flight.