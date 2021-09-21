Coroner’s office IDs bicyclist struck and killed in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bicyclist who was struck and killed Sunday has been identified.

Robert Freedman, 42, was struck near the intersection of National Turnpike and Tolls Lane on Sunday at about 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said Freedman was trying to cross National Turnpike when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle remained at the scene.

Freedman died at the scene.

