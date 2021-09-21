Ecommerce company hiring seasonal help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ecommerce company with fulfillment centers in Louisville and Shepherdsville is planning to hire 4,680 seasonal employees for the two facilities.

Radial is accepting applications for entry-level warehouse positions. Those hired will process online orders, including picking, sorting, packing, and shipping both single and multi-unit orders.

Those interested in applying can do so online at by clicking here.

There will also be four job fairs where you can apply in person. The dates, locations and times for the job fairs are:

Thursday, September 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7700 Trade Port Drive in Louisville

Monday, October 4 and Wednesday, October 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Paroquet Springs Conference Centre, 395 Paroquet Springs Drive in Shepherdsville

Thursday, November 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 350 Omega Parkway in Shepherdsville

Candidates should look for the Adecco-branded jobmobile at each of the job fair sites.

