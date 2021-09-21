Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: More rounds of rain through Wednesdsay

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Spotty this morning, but ramp up later today as a front pushes in from the west
  • CHILLY AIR: Showers and gusty northwest winds will keep highs in the 50s Wednesday!
  • PLEASANT WEATHER RETURNS: Lots of sunshine for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds fill in this morning with a spotty shower possible. The highest rain chance will be this afternoon as a cold front approaches. We will warm just ahead of that front.

Evening rain may ease briefly overnight but will likely re-enhance again toward sunrise Wednesday. Wednesday kicks off the change to Autumn at 3:21 PM and it will feel like it! Showers will wrap around at times from the north, easing later in the day. The wind will gust up to around 30 mph at times with temperatures steady/dropping.

Showers will fade out and the wind will relax overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. We should still have enough cloud cover for temperatures to remain just above the 40s.

Nice weather to close out the week but another front will bring a few showers into the area Saturday with Sunday looking to be the pick of the weekend at this early stage.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/21 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/21 4AM

Most Read

A fire at a house on the corner of Lillian Avenue and Colorado Avenue.
2 firefighters saved after falling through floor while battling Louisville house fire
Officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane,...
LMPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in south Louisville
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/21 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/21 4AM
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/16
Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday evening, Sept. 15, 2021
Water rescues were reported on N. 3rd Street due to high water that has closed the street.
Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Bardstown