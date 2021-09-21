FORECAST: More rounds of rain through Wednesdsay

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Spotty this morning, but ramp up later today as a front pushes in from the west

CHILLY AIR: Showers and gusty northwest winds will keep highs in the 50s Wednesday!

PLEASANT WEATHER RETURNS: Lots of sunshine for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds fill in this morning with a spotty shower possible. The highest rain chance will be this afternoon as a cold front approaches. We will warm just ahead of that front.

Evening rain may ease briefly overnight but will likely re-enhance again toward sunrise Wednesday. Wednesday kicks off the change to Autumn at 3:21 PM and it will feel like it! Showers will wrap around at times from the north, easing later in the day. The wind will gust up to around 30 mph at times with temperatures steady/dropping.

Showers will fade out and the wind will relax overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. We should still have enough cloud cover for temperatures to remain just above the 40s.

Nice weather to close out the week but another front will bring a few showers into the area Saturday with Sunday looking to be the pick of the weekend at this early stage.

