FORECAST: Rain will be heavy at times

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain continues steadier and heavier across Indiana

Temperatures fall into the 50s Wednesday afternoon

Sunny and less humid for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cold front moving through will continue to bring showers and thunderstorms to the region overnight. Heavy rain is possible in places. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many. Here comes fall... 3:21 p.m. is the official start!

Periods of rain will continue Wednesday with the most widespread showers across central and southern Indiana. Winds will be gusty 25 to 35 mph. Temperatures will fall in the 50s by late afternoon and evening

The showers finally taper off Wednesday night and the wind will start to die down. Clouds look to linger, especially north of I-64, but it will still be chilly as temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. Mostly sunny and very comfortable first full day of fall! Temperatures remain in the 60s.

Sunny and less humid air will stick around for the end of the week as temperatures moderate back closer to normal. Another front moves through on Saturday. With limited moisture to work with the rain chance looks low and quick hitting at this point.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.