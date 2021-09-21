Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Rain will be heavy at times

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain continues steadier and heavier across Indiana
  • Temperatures fall into the 50s Wednesday afternoon
  • Sunny and less humid for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cold front moving through will continue to bring showers and thunderstorms to the region overnight. Heavy rain is possible in places. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many. Here comes fall... 3:21 p.m. is the official start!

Periods of rain will continue Wednesday with the most widespread showers across central and southern Indiana. Winds will be gusty 25 to 35 mph. Temperatures will fall in the 50s by late afternoon and evening

The showers finally taper off Wednesday night and the wind will start to die down. Clouds look to linger, especially north of I-64, but it will still be chilly as temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. Mostly sunny and very comfortable first full day of fall! Temperatures remain in the 60s.

Sunny and less humid air will stick around for the end of the week as temperatures moderate back closer to normal. Another front moves through on Saturday. With limited moisture to work with the rain chance looks low and quick hitting at this point.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday night, Sept. 21, 2021

Most Read

2 Louisville schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Indiana ranked 37, while Kentucky ranked 45, falling into the bottom 10 as one of the country's...
Study: Kentucky, Indiana among the most unhappy states in the US
A bicyclist who was struck and killed Sunday has been identified.
Coroner’s office IDs bicyclist struck and killed in south Louisville
The locations of multiple shell casings along Barret Ave. near Highland Ave. are noted by...
Highlands neighborhood shooting leaves car damaged by gunfire
Father Raymond Hemmerle was convicted by a jury of sexual abuse in 2017 and is set to be...
Louisville priest convicted of sex abuse to be released; victim says kids aren’t safe

Latest News

Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday night, Sept. 21, 2021
Rain chances increase tonight as cold front moves in
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday evening, Sept. 21, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/21
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/16