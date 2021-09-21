FORECAST: Rainy through Wednesday; Fall-like to end the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Increase this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches

CHILLY AIR: Clouds, showers, and gusty northwest winds keep highs in the 50s Wednesday

PLEASANT WEATHER RETURNS: Sunny, less humid to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds remain overhead towards the afternoon with a small chance of a spotty shower. Our rain chances increase during the late afternoon as a cold front approaches. Temperatures try to warm to near 80° before the front arrives.

The cold front keeps showers and thunderstorms in the forecast overnight. An area of low pressure lingering behind the front keeps rain around into Wednesday morning.

Autumn begins at 3:21 PM Wednesday and it will definitely feel like it! Showers continue to wrap around a low at times from the north, with the rain easing later in the day. Winds will gust to near 30 to 35 mph as temperatures drop through the day.

Rain chances and wind gusts both decrease Wednesday night. Residual cloud cover look to keep overnight temperatures just above the 40s.

We’ll see nice weather to end the week but another front will bring a few showers into the area Saturday; Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend for now

