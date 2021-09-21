FORECAST: Windy, wet & cool Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances increase tonight as cold front moves in

Temperatures fall into the 50s Wednesday afternoon

Sunny and less humid for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front slowly makes it through the area tonight increasing showers and thunderstorms.

An area of low pressure lingering behind the front keeps rain around into Wednesday morning. It will be breezy with lows in the 50s and low 60s. Autumn begins at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday and it will feel like it! Showers continue to wrap around a low pressure through most of the day. Winds will gust to near 30 to 35 mph as temperatures drop through the 50s during the day.

The showers finally taper off Wednesday night and the wind will start to die down. Clouds look to linger, especially north of I-64, but it will still be chilly as temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. Mostly sunny and very comfortable first full day of fall! Temperatures remain in the 60s.

Sunny and less humid air will stick around for the end of the week as temperatures moderate back closer to normal. Another front moves through on Saturday. With limited moisture to work with the rain chance looks low and quick hitting at this point.

