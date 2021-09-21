Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Windy, wet & cool Wednesday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances increase tonight as cold front moves in
  • Temperatures fall into the 50s Wednesday afternoon
  • Sunny and less humid for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front slowly makes it through the area tonight increasing showers and thunderstorms.

An area of low pressure lingering behind the front keeps rain around into Wednesday morning. It will be breezy with lows in the 50s and low 60s. Autumn begins at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday and it will feel like it! Showers continue to wrap around a low pressure through most of the day. Winds will gust to near 30 to 35 mph as temperatures drop through the 50s during the day.

The showers finally taper off Wednesday night and the wind will start to die down. Clouds look to linger, especially north of I-64, but it will still be chilly as temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. Mostly sunny and very comfortable first full day of fall! Temperatures remain in the 60s.

Sunny and less humid air will stick around for the end of the week as temperatures moderate back closer to normal. Another front moves through on Saturday. With limited moisture to work with the rain chance looks low and quick hitting at this point.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Rain chances increase tonight as cold front moves in
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday evening, Sept. 21, 2021

Most Read

A fire at a house on the corner of Lillian Avenue and Colorado Avenue.
2 firefighters saved after falling through floor while battling Louisville house fire
Officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane,...
LMPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in south Louisville
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week

Latest News

Rain chances increase tonight as cold front moves in
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday evening, Sept. 21, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/21
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/16
Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday evening, Sept. 15, 2021