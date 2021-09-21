Support Local Businesses
Former LMPD detective involved in Breonna Taylor case files lawsuit to appeal termination

By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After being fired for his role in the botched Breonna Taylor raid, an ex-Louisville Metro Police Department officer has taken another step in attempting to get his job back.

Joshua Jaynes filed the search warrant affidavit for the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment in March 2020, and he was fired when former Interim LMPD Police Chief Yvette Gentry determined the wording on the request was “untruthful.” In June 2021, the LMPD Merit Board voted unanimously to uphold that decision after hearing three days of testimony.

Jaynes is now appealing the decision in Jefferson County Circuit Court. His lawsuit cites the June testimony.

He claims Gentry terminated him unlawfully and the LMPD Merit Board upheld that decision in disregard of the Collective Knowledge Doctrine, which states when one officer has enough information to justify an arrest, that information can be attributable to another.

In the warrant he wrote for Breonna Taylor’s home, Jaynes stated he personally confirmed with the postal inspector that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, convicted drug trafficker Jamarcus Glover, was receiving packages at her apartment. It was later revealed that another detective working on the investigation gave Jaynes that confirmation, and he was fired after that claim was found to be “untruthful” by Gentry.

Jaynes argued that the words used in the warrant fell under Collective Knowledge Doctrine, and he believes Gentry did not understand it when he was fired.

