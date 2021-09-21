Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Four FCPS schools evacuated over bomb threats

FCPS officials say the schools were evacuated “out out of an abundance of caution.”
FCPS officials say the schools were evacuated “out out of an abundance of caution.”(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four FCPS schools have been evacuated:

School officials say “out out of an abundance of caution” they evacuated Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools after receiving bomb threats against those facilities.

They say law enforcement officers are inspecting the buildings for any potential threats. According to school officials, complete inspection of the buildings will take law enforcement several hours.

Many relieved parents have been showing up at the schools to pick up their students. One student said he was pretty anxious not knowing what was going on.

“It was kind of scary because you don’t know what’s happening,” said Frederick Douglass sophomore Preston Howard. “You don’t really know what’s going to go on so you’re just sitting there with no answers, and you have a bunch of questions that you can’t get answered.”

All afterschool activities are canceled.

(Story continues below)

Caption

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins released this statement to parents:

Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families:

In issues of health and safety, we will always communicate directly and honestly with our families. We are writing to make you aware that out of an abundance of caution we are evacuating Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools after receiving bomb threats against those facilities.

Law enforcement officers are inspecting the buildings for any potential threat before students and staff will be allowed to return. We will keep you updated on this developing situation.

Demetrus Liggins, PhD

FCPS officials say they will hold a press briefing at 4:30 p.m. ET with Superintendent Liggins and FCPS Police Chief Martin Schafer.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at a house on the corner of Lillian Avenue and Colorado Avenue.
2 firefighters saved after falling through floor while battling Louisville house fire
Officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane,...
LMPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in south Louisville
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week

Latest News

Bullitt County Courthouse
Bullitt County Fiscal Court approves funds for new emergency medical devices after ‘life saving’ testimonial
Questions are already popping up about Halloween and trick-or-treating a month away.
Halloween this year may look similar to last October due to COVID
Showers remain in the forecast through Wednesday.
FORECAST: Windy, wet & cool Wednesday
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
It was an emotional day for one Bullitt County man as he recalled the day local EMTs saved his...
Bullitt County Fiscal Court approves funds for new emergency medical devices after ‘life saving’ testimonial