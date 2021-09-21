Golden Alert issued for Louisville man with special needs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a Golden Alert out for Clinton Murphy, 57, who was last seen near Gray Street in downtown Louisville.

An LENSAlert described Murphy as a Black man who stands 5′9″ tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He is deaf and nonverbal.

The last time he was seen, he had on stonewashed jeans, a brown jacket, a black hat, and white shoes, though it was not revealed when that was.

Anybody who sees Murphy or knows where he could be should call 911 or the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

