Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/21

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lots of changes over the next 24-36 hours.

It will kick off with downpours/t-storms this afternoon/evening.

More of an off/on rain setup for the rest of the night into Wednesday. Still, locally heavy amounts possible although the rainfall on Wednesday looks lighter and more “showery”.

The wind will ramp up and it will certainly be cooler by Wednesday Afternoon.

Just as we flip the calendar over to AUTUMN.

Perfect, right?

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at a house on the corner of Lillian Avenue and Colorado Avenue.
2 firefighters saved after falling through floor while battling Louisville house fire
Officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane,...
LMPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in south Louisville
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

Latest News

Showers remain in the forecast through Wednesday.
FORECAST: More rounds of rain through Wednesdsay
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/16
Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday evening, Sept. 15, 2021
Water rescues were reported on N. 3rd Street due to high water that has closed the street.
Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Bardstown