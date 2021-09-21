Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/21

Lots of changes over the next 24-36 hours.

It will kick off with downpours/t-storms this afternoon/evening.

More of an off/on rain setup for the rest of the night into Wednesday. Still, locally heavy amounts possible although the rainfall on Wednesday looks lighter and more “showery”.

The wind will ramp up and it will certainly be cooler by Wednesday Afternoon.

Just as we flip the calendar over to AUTUMN.

Perfect, right?

