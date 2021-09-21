Support Local Businesses
Gov. Beshear reports 3,391 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 3,391 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 661,586 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 11.95% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 873 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 31 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 8,370.

As of Tuesday, 2,287 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 664 are in the ICU, and 445 are on ventilators.

