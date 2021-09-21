Halloween this year may look similar to last October due to COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday marks the first day of fall and city leaders are urging people to take COVID precautions for Halloween.

About 1,000 vaccines are being administered a day in Metro Louisville and city health officials say that number needs to go up. A dip in cases was reported last week, but case numbers are back up this week.

Metro Louisville is in the “red” category with more than 3,700 new cases in the last week and 24 deaths. One of those deaths was as young as 22 years old. As of Tuesday, there are 13 pediatric hospitalizations.

About 63 percent of metro population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 54 percent have completed the series. Still, a vast majority of people hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated.

Children 5-11 could be able to get the vaccine around Halloween. As of now, the city doesn’t see the need for a “vaccine blitz” for children once they are eligible.

Questions are already popping up about Halloween and trick-or-treating a month away.

“Similar to the way we made recommendations last year, that we would recommend if you are a trick-or-treating outdoors, that is relatively safe, not totally safe,” Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage of Metro Public Health and Wellness said. “There is no 100-percent guarantee for anything, but wearing a mask face covering and outdoor activities are relatively safe.”

Hartlage said you should still avoid big gatherings and indoor parties.

Medical experts say recommendations on safe Halloween activities will likely be based on transmission rates rather than on the availability of the vaccine.

