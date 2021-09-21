Support Local Businesses
Highlands man carjacked at gunpoint after Sunday night pizza run

By Nick Picht
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department investigators are looking for the people responsible for a carjacking in the Highlands.

The crime happened at 7:54 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the 2000 block of Spring Drive, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. The victim told police two carloads of armed, young black males demanded the victim’s car keys at gunpoint as the victim was walking to his house. The men are believed to be between 17 and 20 years old.

The suspects drove off in the victim’s car, a 2010 Ford Taurus, along with the two cars they arrived in.

Tuesday afternoon, the victim talked to WAVE 3 News. He did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation but said he had just returned home from picking up a pizza when the men stuck guns in his face.

“As I opened the door, I was rushed by four males all with handguns from behind,” he said. “And instantly, they told me to give me everything they got. While this was all going on, I just backed away into the grass and got onto my knees and begged them not to shoot.”

The victim said he gave up everything, including his phone, keys and wallet. Before they could leave, one of the suspects set off the victim’s car alarm, alerting neighbors to what happened. As they sped off, the victim’s neighbors called police, who arrived shortly after and were able to recover his phone.

“[It was] incredibly shocking,” the victim said. “I would never expect — you know, we’ve lived here for a year and a half and have never had an issue.”

The man’s story has been shared several times on social media since the crime happened in Mayor Greg Fischer’s neighborhood in the Highlands. The location is also less than a mile from LMPD’s Fifth Division.

Some neighbors told WAVE 3 News a crime like this one is borderline unheard of in the Highlands.

“They’re either complete idiots or they’re absolutely brazen and need to be stopped,” Rick Neumayer said. “This is the wrong place if you want to commit a crime. There’s not a lot of police presence, because there’s not a lot of crime. So I guess they got by on that, but I would recommend they go do their crime somewhere else.”

The victim said he’s still shaken up but wants to get back to normal to show the suspects they haven’t won.

“I know that cars can be replaced and wallets, but I’m not going to let some criminals change my lifestyle,” he said.

The LMPD Robbery Unit is investigating.

