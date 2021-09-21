Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Highlands neighborhood shooting leaves car damaged by gunfire

The locations of multiple shell casings along Barret Ave. near Highland Ave. are noted by...
The locations of multiple shell casings along Barret Ave. near Highland Ave. are noted by evidence markers as Louisville Metro police investigate shots that were fired at a person on Sept. 21, 2021. No person is believed to have been wounded.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say no one was wounded after shots were fired in the Highlands neighborhood this morning.

Around 7:50 a.m., officers were called to Barret Ave. near Highland Ave. on a reported shooting. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle was struck multiple times as shots were being fired a a person.

Mitchel said the shooters and their intended target all fled the scene.

The incident is under investigation by LMPD 5th Division detectives.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at a house on the corner of Lillian Avenue and Colorado Avenue.
2 firefighters saved after falling through floor while battling Louisville house fire
Officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane,...
LMPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in south Louisville
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week

Latest News

LMDC officers express concern over working conditions.
LMDC: Leadership shakeup afoot at downtown Louisville jail
Father Raymond Hemmerle was convicted by a jury of sexual abuse in 2017 and is set to be...
Louisville priest convicted of sex abuse to be released; victim says kids aren’t safe
Joshua Jaynes hoped the LMPD Merit Board would reverse its decision to fire him for a line he...
Former LMPD detective involved in Breonna Taylor case files lawsuit to appeal termination
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’