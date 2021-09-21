Highlands neighborhood shooting leaves car damaged by gunfire
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say no one was wounded after shots were fired in the Highlands neighborhood this morning.
Around 7:50 a.m., officers were called to Barret Ave. near Highland Ave. on a reported shooting. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle was struck multiple times as shots were being fired a a person.
Mitchel said the shooters and their intended target all fled the scene.
The incident is under investigation by LMPD 5th Division detectives.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.