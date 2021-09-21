Support Local Businesses
‘I ... worry about him coming home and infecting me’ -- JCPS parents give opinions on mandatory vaccinations for students

As a COVID vaccine nears emergency approval for children as young as age 5, could mandatory vaccinations and testing be far behind at JCPS?
By David Mattingly
Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a COVID vaccine nears emergency approval for children as young as age 5, could mandatory vaccinations and testing be far behind at JCPS?

According to some estimates, if eventually approved by the FDA, the Pfizer COVID vaccine could be available for children ages 5 to 11 by late October.

JCPS Board member James Craig said he’s already looking ahead to the next potential COVID battle.

“This has to be considered,” Craig said in a tweet. “When the emergency-use authorization is issued for children’s vaccines, JCPS will need to make this a bullet-point on our next agenda. Why not require weekly testing or vaccines for all students? There would be no good reason at that point.”

Craig declined to be interviewed, letting his tweet speak for itself. But JCPS parents were ready to share their opinions.

”I am not opposed to it,” Colin Simmons said. “I do have concerns about the younger children and the lack of study. My daughter is a teenager and she is vaccinated as am I.”

”It helps out because I’m a kidney patient,” Joel Thompson said. “If my kid comes to school every day and I got to worry about him coming home and possibly infecting me, it’s a scary thought, you know?”

The opinions were offered on a day when COVID numbers so far this school year top 3,300 for JCPS students testing positive and another 16,000 quarantined. Alexia Thornton’s 10-year-old daughter is one of them.

”I believe we should all get vaccinated and protect one another,” Thornton said, “because not only is it protecting me, it’s protecting you as well from potentially getting sick.”

Mandatory vaccines in schools likely would have an immediate impact on Jefferson County’s COVID numbers. State figures show that of children ages 12 to 17, while already eligible for the vaccine, remain the least vaccinated age group with just 46 percent receiving at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

