Lee County Schools mourning loss of third employee to COVID-19

Superintendent Sarah Wasson confirmed to WKYT that Rhonda Estes had died.
Superintendent Sarah Wasson confirmed to WKYT that Rhonda Estes had died.(Lee County Schools/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lee County Schools employee has died of COVID-19.

Superintendent Sarah Wasson confirmed to WKYT that Rhonda Estes had died.

“We are grieving her loss and this is extremely difficult,” said Wasson.

Estes was a counselor at Lee County Elementary School and was in her 35th year as an educator. She is described as a supporting force for the entire community.

“She brought a lot of joy to the students and she supported them,” Wasson said. “She took care of kids as if they were her own. She was a calming force. Some kids would go straight to her in the morning just to be able to have school that day.”

Just last week, custodian Bill Bailey died from COVID-19 complications.

“Well, our staff members are like family to us so it’s hurtful to hear that news is like any of your family members,” said Wasson at the time.

An instructional aide died after contracting the virus back in August. Those who worked with her said Heather Antle brought joy to many in her 5th-grade classroom at Lee County Elementary.

Superintendent Wasson says school officials will gather soon to make decisions about a way to memorialize Estes.

