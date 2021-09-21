LMDC inmates charged after starting fire in jail, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two women have been charged after allegedly starting a fire within Metro Corrections on Monday afternoon.

Clara Crafton, 36, and Alexis McCord, 36 were arrested Monday night and charged with first degree arson and wanton endangerment after the incident that was captured on security cameras.

Arrest reports state the two inmates started the fire shortly before 4 p.m. Police said the fire was started “with the intent to damage or destroy.”

Other inmates are also said to have witnessed Crafton and McCord start the fire.

In court Tuesday, the judge placed Crafton and McCord each on a $100,000 bond.

