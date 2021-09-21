Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMDC inmates charged after starting fire in jail, police say

Clara Crafton (left) , 36, and Alexis McCord, 36 were arrested Monday night and charged with...
Clara Crafton (left) , 36, and Alexis McCord, 36 were arrested Monday night and charged with first degree arson and wanton endangerment.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two women have been charged after allegedly starting a fire within Metro Corrections on Monday afternoon.

Clara Crafton, 36, and Alexis McCord, 36 were arrested Monday night and charged with first degree arson and wanton endangerment after the incident that was captured on security cameras.

Arrest reports state the two inmates started the fire shortly before 4 p.m. Police said the fire was started “with the intent to damage or destroy.”

Other inmates are also said to have witnessed Crafton and McCord start the fire.

In court Tuesday, the judge placed Crafton and McCord each on a $100,000 bond.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at a house on the corner of Lillian Avenue and Colorado Avenue.
2 firefighters saved after falling through floor while battling Louisville house fire
Officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane,...
LMPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in south Louisville
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week

Latest News

LMPD told WAVE 3 News a man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday by several young men.
Highlands man carjacked at gunpoint after Sunday night pizza run
The suspects drove off in the victim’s car, a 2010 Ford Taurus, along with the two cars they...
Highlands man carjacked at gunpoint after Sunday night pizza run
A Louisville foster parent needed help from a case worker -- and from the WAVE 3...
Troubleshooter investigation into complaints helps foster parent get state aid
UofL Health- Jewish Hospital surgeons hold up the Aeson artificial heart.
UofL Health surgeons perform world’s first type of artificial heart procedure on woman