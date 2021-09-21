LMDC: Leadership shakeup afoot at downtown Louisville jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Numerous issues at Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville has led to the suspension of one of its leaders.

LMDC spokesman Steve Durham confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Tuesday that Director Dwayne Clark has suspended LMDC Maj. William Ashby, pending a pre-termination meeting scheduled for next week.

On Sept. 12, WAVE 3 News reported that staffing shortages, broken intercom systems and elevators and a lack of protective equipment are just some of the reasons corrections officers say they feel unsafe.

“It’s awful in there,” Corrections Officer Sgt. Daniel Johnson said on Sept. 12. “I have been there 17 years and it’s the worst I have ever seen it.”

Tuesday, WAVE 3 News was sent a screengrab of a message Ashby shared with staff prior to last weekend. It read, in part, “This weekend all eyes will be on us. We control the narrative. Do we want the families of 1,600 men and women incarcerated at our jail worry about the safety of their loved ones? ... Are you going to show the public that you take your oath seriously and they can trust you or are you going to sit this one out?”

