Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMDC: Leadership shakeup afoot at downtown Louisville jail

Metro Corrections Maj. William Ashby suspended
LMDC officers express concern over working conditions.
LMDC officers express concern over working conditions.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Numerous issues at Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville has led to the suspension of one of its leaders.

LMDC spokesman Steve Durham confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Tuesday that Director Dwayne Clark has suspended LMDC Maj. William Ashby, pending a pre-termination meeting scheduled for next week.

On Sept. 12, WAVE 3 News reported that staffing shortages, broken intercom systems and elevators and a lack of protective equipment are just some of the reasons corrections officers say they feel unsafe.

“It’s awful in there,” Corrections Officer Sgt. Daniel Johnson said on Sept. 12. “I have been there 17 years and it’s the worst I have ever seen it.”

Tuesday, WAVE 3 News was sent a screengrab of a message Ashby shared with staff prior to last weekend. It read, in part, “This weekend all eyes will be on us. We control the narrative. Do we want the families of 1,600 men and women incarcerated at our jail worry about the safety of their loved ones? ... Are you going to show the public that you take your oath seriously and they can trust you or are you going to sit this one out?”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at a house on the corner of Lillian Avenue and Colorado Avenue.
2 firefighters saved after falling through floor while battling Louisville house fire
Officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane,...
LMPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in south Louisville
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week

Latest News

The locations of multiple shell casings along Barret Ave. near Highland Ave. are noted by...
Highlands neighborhood shooting leaves car damaged by gunfire
Father Raymond Hemmerle was convicted by a jury of sexual abuse in 2017 and is set to be...
Louisville priest convicted of sex abuse to be released; victim says kids aren’t safe
Joshua Jaynes hoped the LMPD Merit Board would reverse its decision to fire him for a line he...
Former LMPD detective involved in Breonna Taylor case files lawsuit to appeal termination
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’