LMPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and another man is in critical condition after a shooting in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. on Bank Street near the corner of 18th Street, according to LMPD Major Josh Hasch.

When officers arrived, they found the first victim, a man in his mid-20s, who had been shot and killed.

Another man, described to be in his late teens or early 20s, was also found shot and was rushed to the hospital. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said he is in critical condition.

“The detectives are going to be going door to door to try to find anybody who may have witnessed anything,” Hasch said. “I ask that everyone review any Ring doorbell you may have.”

No suspect information was provided.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with more information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

