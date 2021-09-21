LMPD: 1 killed, 1 injured in Portland neighborhood double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died and another man has been injured in a shooting in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. on Bank Street near the corner of 18th Street, according to LMPD Major Josh Hasch.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man in his mid-20s who had been shot and killed at the location.

Another man, described in his late teens to early 20s, was also found shot and was sent to the hospital. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said the man is currently listed in critical condition.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Police said there are currently no suspects.

“The detectives are going to be going door to door to try to find anybody who may have witnessed anything,” Hasch said. “I ask that everyone review any Ring doorbell you may have.”

Anyone with more information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

