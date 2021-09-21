Support Local Businesses
Man charged with murder, DUI in Hardin Co. fatal crash

Tyrone Shaker Raehme, 22, of Radcliff, is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under...
Tyrone Shaker Raehme, 22, of Radcliff, is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence with aggravated circumstances, trafficking in synthetic drugs and failure to maintain insurance in connection with the Sept. 16, 2021 wrong way crash that killed a 21-year-old Elizabethtown , Ky. woman.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash that killed another driver.

Tyrone Shaker Raehme, 22, of Radcliff, is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown. In addition to murder, he is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence with aggravated circumstances, trafficking in synthetic drugs and failure to maintain insurance.

Arrest reports say Raehme was driving his car the wrong way - northbound in teh southbound lanes - on U.S. 31W around 12:35 a.m. September 16. Raehme’s car stuck another vehicle being driven by Tonya Kelly, 21, of Elizabethtown, head-on.

Kelly was brought to UofL Health - University Hospital for treatment where she died from her injuries.

The report says Raehme told police that he had drank one beer before the accident.

The report goes on to say that a large amount of synthetic drugs were found inside Raehme’s car while attempts to locate his insurance information were taking place.

The case is expected to be presented to a grand jury.

