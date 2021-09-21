Puppy dumped at KHS rushed to emergency hospital after taking ‘turn for the worse’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The malnourished puppy found taped in a box outside the Kentucky Humane Society has taken a turn for the worse, the animal shelter confirmed Tuesday.

The humane society said the puppy, now named Liam, tested positive for parvovirus Tuesday morning.

Parvovirus affects unvaccinated dogs and is listed as a highly transmissible and serious virus that can cause vomiting, severe diarrhea, and intestinal damage that could lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances.

KHS staff said the virus could also lead to a deadly blood infection known as septicemia.

Liam was showing symptoms of parvovirus today, but due to the virus taking six to 10 days to show symptoms, the puppy likely had been infected with parvovirus when he was abandoned.

The puppy was rushed to an emergency hospital and is now receiving “round-the clock emergency care.”

“Given that Liam’s immune system is already so compromised from demodectic mange and poor nutrition, we are not sure if he has the strength to pull through,” KHS’ post on Facebook reads. “Please keep Liam – an Irish name that means ‘guardian’ – in your thoughts and prayers.”

