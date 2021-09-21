Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Road between state capitol and state annex to be closed off

KY State Capital
KY State Capital(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says the road between Kentucky’s Capitol and Capitol Annex will soon be shut off to traffic.

He said Monday it reflects a security recommendation from state and federal officials.

The governor says security bollards will be installed at the east and west ends of the stretch of Capital Avenue between the statehouse and annex. That means the area between the floral clock and Capitol rose garden eventually will be accessible only to pedestrian traffic.

Beshear says the state will seek a “request for quotes” for the project. He says lawmakers have been briefed and security groups consulted.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at a house on the corner of Lillian Avenue and Colorado Avenue.
2 firefighters saved after falling through floor while battling Louisville house fire
Officers were sent around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection off National Turnpike and Tolls Lane,...
LMPD: Bicyclist hit and killed in south Louisville
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

Latest News

Monday night, September 20, 2021
Monday night, September 20, 2021
Father Raymond Hemmerle was convicted by a jury of sexual abuse in 2017 and is set to be...
Louisville priest convicted of sex abuse to be released; victim says kids aren’t safe
Joshua Jaynes hoped the LMPD Merit Board would reverse its decision to fire him for a line he...
Former LMPD detective involved in Breonna Taylor case files lawsuit to appeal termination
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’
2 Louisville schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools