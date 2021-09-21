Road between state capitol and state annex to be closed off

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says the road between Kentucky’s Capitol and Capitol Annex will soon be shut off to traffic.

He said Monday it reflects a security recommendation from state and federal officials.

The governor says security bollards will be installed at the east and west ends of the stretch of Capital Avenue between the statehouse and annex. That means the area between the floral clock and Capitol rose garden eventually will be accessible only to pedestrian traffic.

Beshear says the state will seek a “request for quotes” for the project. He says lawmakers have been briefed and security groups consulted.

