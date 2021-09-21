SEC releases UK’s 2022 football schedule

(WAVE) - The Southeastern Conference released 2022 football schedules on Tuesday. Among the highlights on UK’s slate, league home games against South Carolina, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Georgia. The Cats will play eight home games, including the final three games of the regular season.

The annual Battle for the Governor’s Cup will be November 26 at Kroger Field.

Here is the entire schedule:

Sept. 3 MIAMI (OHIO)

Sept. 10 at Florida

Sept. 17 YOUNGSTOWN STATE

Sept. 24 NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Oct. 1 at Ole Miss

Oct. 8 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 15 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 22 Open Date

Oct. 29 at Tennessee

Nov. 5 at Missouri

Nov. 12 VANDERBILT

Nov. 19 GEORGIA

Nov. 26 LOUISVILLE

