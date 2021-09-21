SEC releases UK’s 2022 football schedule
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAVE) - The Southeastern Conference released 2022 football schedules on Tuesday. Among the highlights on UK’s slate, league home games against South Carolina, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Georgia. The Cats will play eight home games, including the final three games of the regular season.
The annual Battle for the Governor’s Cup will be November 26 at Kroger Field.
Here is the entire schedule:
Sept. 3 MIAMI (OHIO)
Sept. 10 at Florida
Sept. 17 YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Sept. 24 NORTHERN ILLINOIS
Oct. 1 at Ole Miss
Oct. 8 SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 15 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 22 Open Date
Oct. 29 at Tennessee
Nov. 5 at Missouri
Nov. 12 VANDERBILT
Nov. 19 GEORGIA
Nov. 26 LOUISVILLE
