Study: Kentucky, Indiana among the most unhappy states in the US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky and Indiana are two of the least joyful states in America, according to a new study.

Researchers at WalletHub, a personal finance site, recently examined happiness levels across three dimensions in all 50 states. Researchers then assigned each state a ranking.

America’s most joyful state is Utah, beating out every other state when it comes to overall life satisfaction. Minnesota, Hawaii, California, and North Dakota rounded out the top five.

In contrast, Indiana ranked 37, while Kentucky ranked 45, falling into the bottom 10 as one of the country’s most unhappy states. The least happy states were West Virginia, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma, respectively.

A notable finding according to the study is that 27 of the most joyful states are not in the south. North Carolina ranked highest among all the southern states at number 28.

