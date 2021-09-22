11 CALL FOR ACTION UPDATE: DA to decide if contractor who destroyed work in home over payment dispute will face criminal charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News anchor Catherine Silver that a decision about criminal charges -- if any -- will be made by the district attorney’s office. It’s now in their hands.

A spokesperson for the DA tells Silver they don’t have a timeline, but they will give an update as soon as they have come to a conclusion.

Neighbor “Sir, I’m just asking you to stop. It’s not your house to destroy.”

Terry: “It is my property. This is my property. I have receipts for everything.”

Jordan: “Yes, ma’am.”

A renovated bathroom, battered by a contractor who says he was taking back his own stuff.

Jordan: “It is our stuff. This is how we need to take it back.”

Dream Home Remodels of Colorado refused to talk to Silver on camera but did send a statement saying, in part, “Communication broke down, and we proceeded to ask for payment by the end of the day. Communication broke down further after that and resulted in our company repossessing a tile shower.

“They had a sledgehammer, a crowbar and a saw,” homeowner Amber Trucke told Silver.

Trucke says she was at work when it all happened. Her roommate let the pair in, and her neighbor started recording.

Neighbor: “Sir, please stop. Please stop.”

Terry: “Is somebody going to pay me?”

Silver asked Trucke what went through her mind when she saw the video for herself.

“It was just really sickening to see somebody would act like that.”

Trucke shared invoices with Silver, showing she had paid more than $3,000 of the $7,500 bill. She says she wanted to check the work --

“So they had it installed.”

-- Including the showerhead once it was cured before paying the rest.

“You go to court. You don’t need to go into someone’s home, and destroy it,” she said.

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department tells Silver a non-compliance inspector has gone out to visit the house. We’ll share their findings once they are released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: There have been reports of multiple people confusing this contractor with businesses in Colorado Springs that have a similar name. 11 News recommends doing your own research when looking for a contractor and pay close attention to the businesses name.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.