ALERT DAY FORECAST: Messy day ahead with heavy rain and wind

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAVY RAIN: Ponding of water/hydroplaning will be an issue for the Metro this morning

WIND GUSTS: Gusts of 25-35 this morning, and again later this afternoon

CHILLY LOWS: Dipping into the 40s by Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here comes Fall... 3:21 PM is the official start to the new season. Expect periods of rain, locally heavy this morning, that will continue all the way into the night. In addition to the showers, the wind gusts will increase to 30 mph or even higher at times.

Showers will remain in the area through tonight with more and more breaks developing in the rain. It will remain breezy and cool.

Some clouds near sunrise Thursday but we will see skies clear fairly quick throughout the day revealing a beautiful afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Chilly night for most areas Thursday night.

