America’s longest living married couple celebrates 86th anniversary

By KESQ Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A California couple recognized by Congress as the longest living married couple in the country shared their secrets as they celebrated their 86th anniversary.

Ralph, 104, and Dorothy Kohler, 103, celebrated 86 years of marital bliss Sept. 16, with the former saying the secret to a long marriage is “togetherness.”

The couple tied the knot in Tekamah, Nebraska, in 1935 when he was 18 and she was just 17. They were initially denied a marriage license by a court official who believed the couple was too young to take the leap.

But they simply went elsewhere, exchanged vows and have been inseparable ever since.

Ralph Kohler says the two would always compromise to give the other what they wanted, even though they preferred different activities. He enjoyed clay target shooting and his wife ballroom dancing, so they dedicated themselves to both hobbies.

This compromise led them to become fierce competitors across the United States, earning hundreds of awards in both trapshooting and dancing.

As he reflected on his marriage, Ralph Kohler had nothing but good things to say about his other half, noting how little they argued.

“A sharp word once in a while maybe, but it didn’t last,” he said.

The longest living married couple in the U.S., the Kohlers were recognized by Congress last year and honored with an award.

Over the years, the couple’s unbreakable bond enabled them to build a big, beautiful family, made up of three children, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

