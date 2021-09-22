Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Doctors encourage getting flu shot by Halloween

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of...
Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Now is a good time to get the flu shot, experts say.

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website also says that everyone should get the shot by the end of October.

Doctors say this is especially important for young people who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated people have a greater risk of being infected with both flu and coronavirus at the same time and ending up in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Louisville schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Indiana ranked 37, while Kentucky ranked 45, falling into the bottom 10 as one of the country's...
Study: Kentucky, Indiana among the most unhappy states in the US
A bicyclist who was struck and killed Sunday has been identified.
Coroner’s office IDs bicyclist struck and killed in south Louisville
The locations of multiple shell casings along Barret Ave. near Highland Ave. are noted by...
Highlands neighborhood shooting leaves car damaged by gunfire
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

Tuesday night, September 21, 2021
Tuesday night, September 21, 2021
Based on statistics on stolen firearms, LMPD data shows each division has its fair share of gun...
LMPD data: Nearly 500 guns stolen from cars in less than 2 years
‘This place is toxic’: FOP promises action for better conditions for LMDC officers, inmates
Three juveniles were shot at the corner of Dr. W.J Hodge and Chestnut Streets on the morning of...
Child killed, 2 other students wounded in drive-by shooting at bus stop