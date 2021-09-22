FORECAST: Chilly overnight lows

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few sprinkles possible overnight

Lows in the 40s for most next two mornings

70s this weekend with a slight rain chance Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances continue to diminish overnight with partly cloudy skies developing. Overnight lows will be cool as temperatures drop into the 40s and lower 50s.

The first full day of fall on Thursday will feel very much like the season! Temperatures will be some 10+ degrees below average with highs in the 60s. Skies will be partly sunny.

Thursday night looks chilly, with lows in the 40s under the clear sky. This will be the coolest temperatures since May.

High pressure is going to provide lots of sunshine on Friday. It will be a pleasant day with temperatures back in the 70s.

We’ll stay in the low to mid 70s for the weekend. Another cold front will be on the move Saturday. With limited moisture available, rain chances look low. We’ll keep a scattered shower and thunderstorm chance Saturday morning into the afternoon.

