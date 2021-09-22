Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Chilly overnight lows

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few sprinkles possible overnight
  • Lows in the 40s for most next two mornings
  • 70s this weekend with a slight rain chance Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances continue to diminish overnight with partly cloudy skies developing. Overnight lows will be cool as temperatures drop into the 40s and lower 50s.

The first full day of fall on Thursday will feel very much like the season! Temperatures will be some 10+ degrees below average with highs in the 60s. Skies will be partly sunny.

Thursday night looks chilly, with lows in the 40s under the clear sky. This will be the coolest temperatures since May.

High pressure is going to provide lots of sunshine on Friday. It will be a pleasant day with temperatures back in the 70s.

We’ll stay in the low to mid 70s for the weekend. Another cold front will be on the move Saturday. With limited moisture available, rain chances look low. We’ll keep a scattered shower and thunderstorm chance Saturday morning into the afternoon.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A few sprinkles are possible overnight.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday night, Sept. 22, 2021

Most Read

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
LMPD told WAVE 3 News a man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday by several young men.
Highlands man carjacked at gunpoint after Sunday night pizza run
Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur was one of a handful of local leaders who spoke at an hourlong...
Jecorey Arthur delivers impassioned plea to city: ‘Everyone in Louisville is responsible for Louisville’
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself

Latest News

A few sprinkles are possible overnight.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday night, Sept. 22, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/22
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/22
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/22
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/21