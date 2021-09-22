FORECAST: Messy day with rain and wind

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAVY RAIN: Ponding of water/hydroplaning may cause travel issues

WIND GUSTS: Gusts of 25-35 this afternoon

CHILLY LOWS: Temperatures dip into the 40s by Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fall officially begins today at 3:21 PM. We’ll keep rounds of showers in the forecast this afternoon as temperatures slowly decrease through the 50s. Wind gusts near 30 mph remain possible later today.

Showers and breezy conditions remain this evening. Eventually, we’ll dry out across the region early Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Some clouds will linger Thursday morning, but plenty of sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow top out in the 60s.

Thursday night looks chilly, with lows in the 40s beneath mainly clear skies.

There’s a small rain chance on Saturday but otherwise, the weekend looks mainly dry with highs in the 70s.

